SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today issued the following statement after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine:

“I trust our medical and public health leaders who were committed to prioritizing the safety and effectiveness of this vaccine. We should be ready to roll up our sleeves, help is now on the way. We can finally see a path out of pandemic hell. Special thanks to the scientists and researchers who developed these vaccines and the experts that carefully tested them.

“Even though we are all relieved that vaccine doses are on the way, it will take time for enough Americans to be vaccinated in order to halt the spread of COVID-19. Until that time comes, it’s absolutely critical for us to continue adhering to public health guidance like mask wearing, staying at home as much as possible, and social distancing. It will save lives and bring an end to one of the most trying times in our nation’s history.”

