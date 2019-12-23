WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today released the following statement expressing concern over the finalized supplemental rule establishing the Renewable Fuel Standard’s (RFS) 2020 Renewable Volume Obligations and 2021 Biomass-Based Diesel Volumes:

“By issuing 85 waivers that allow oil refineries to stop blending biofuels, President Trump has single-handedly delivered one crippling blow after another to everyone who invested decades in building the biofuels industry. This watered-down RFS deal makes me wonder if we will ever see a biofuels market under this President like we once had. There are few options remaining to fix the damage,” Durbin said. “President Trump claims his love for ethanol and biodiesel is strong. I say believe it when you see it.”

The RFS, which Durbin helped pass, has proven critical to strengthening states’ rural and agricultural economies while also helping to ensure a clean energy future.

Last week, Durbin, along with eight other Senators, sent a letter to the EPA arguing that the rule—which determines how much biofuel is required to be blended into our transportation fuel supply on an annual basis—fails to adequately account for the small refinery exemption (SREs) waivers, including those given to big oil companies. Since 2016, the Trump Administration has granted 85 SREs, effectively waiving more than four billion gallons of biofuels.

Durbin, along with U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Deb Fischer (R-NE), introduced a bipartisan bill that would require EPA transparency with small refinery hardship waivers.

