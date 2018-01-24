WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement:

From the moment she came into my office 13 years ago, I knew that Tammy Duckworth was one of the most extraordinary people I would ever meet. Her determination as a veteran with disabilities to overcome grievous combat injuries and lead a full life demonstrated a level of courage which inspires us all. When she told me several weeks ago that she and Bryan were expecting a new baby to join their little Abigail, I was speechless. I have learned to never underestimate Tammy Duckworth. I am proud to have her as my Illinois colleague and prouder still that she will make history by being the first U.S. Senator to have a baby while in office. I couldn’t be happier for her.

