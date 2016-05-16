[WASHINGTON, D.C.]—U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement today regarding reports of a new series of nationwide immigration raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement:

“I’m concerned by reports that the Administration has restarted deportation efforts, targeting women and children from Central America. We are in the midst of the worst refugee crisis in recent history, with more than 60 million people worldwide forcibly displaced from their homes. The children and families crossing our Southern border are part of this humanitarian crisis. Tens of thousands of women and children have made the treacherous journey alone from El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala—three of the most violent countries in the world. Leaving everything behind, these people are fleeing for their lives, and may face death if they are sent home. Once they arrive in our country, we do not even provide legal representation in their deportation hearings.

“The United States has a moral obligation to set an example to the world in treating these refugees humanely. Halt these raids until we can ensure that women and children have a fair day in court and are not deported back to countries where they could face persecution or even death.”

