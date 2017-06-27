WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after Senate Republicans announced a delay on a vote of their devastating health care repeal bill:

“While I am relieved that the Senate will not be voting on this bill before July 4, I remain troubled that the Republican repeal effort is still alive. According to the CBO, 22 million Americans would lose health insurance under the Senate Republican health care repeal bill – including one million Illinoisans. I will continue to work against any proposal that would throw millions of people off insurance, raise costs on seniors, endanger rural hospitals, undermine coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, and slash Medicaid—all to provide millionaires, billionaires, and wealthy corporations with half a trillion dollars in tax breaks.

“If Republicans take repeal off the table, take tax breaks for the wealthiest corporations and richest Americans off the table, take devastating cuts to Medicaid off the table, I will gladly pull up a chair and work to improve the Affordable Care Act for all Americans.”

