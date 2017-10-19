WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after voting in support of the nomination of John R. Lausch to serve as the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois during today’s Senate Judiciary Committee mark up. Mr. Lausch’s nomination passed unanimously out of committee and will next be voted on by the full Senate.

“From the outset, Senator Duckworth and I made clear to the White House that we expected Zach Fardon’s successor to be selected in a bipartisan fashion—and we believe that John Lausch is the right person for the job. With all the partisanship and division in Washington, it’s critical that Chicago’s U.S. Attorney be a nonpartisan professional. We were glad to work with the White House on Mr. Lausch’s nomination and I’m pleased to support him in Committee today.

In August, the non-partisan screening committee set up by Senators Durbin and Duckworth to assist them in evaluating candidates for vacant U.S. Attorney, U.S. Marshal, and federal judgeship positions in Illinois recommended Mr. Lausch to serve as the next United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

