Durbin Statement On Claims Of Widespread Security Failures At Twitter.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today released the following statement regarding reports by a former senior security employee at Twitter who is alleging widespread security failures at the company:

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“The whistleblower’s allegations of widespread security failures at Twitter, willful misrepresentations by top executives to government agencies, and penetration of the company by foreign intelligence raise serious concerns. If these claims are accurate, they may show dangerous data privacy and security risks for Twitter users around the world. As Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I will continue investigating this issue and take further steps as needed to get to the bottom of these alarming allegations.”

More like this:

Duckworth, Blumenthal, Kelly, Hirono Call Out White House for Refusing to Hold Trump SignalGate Leakers Accountable For Putting Servicemembers At Risk
4 days ago
Duckworth, Colleagues Demand Senate Hearings on Trump Administration’s Reckless Mishandling of Classified Military Operations That Put Our Troops at G
Mar 28, 2025
Duckworth Statement on DoD Inspector General Launching Investigation into Pete Hegseth’s Use of Signal to Discuss Airstrike Plans
Today
IEMA Announces Second Round of Funding for the Illinois Not-for-Profit Security Grant Program
5 days ago
Durbin, Peters Issue Statement Defending Mission Critical Civil Rights And Civil Liberties Offices
Mar 25, 2025

 