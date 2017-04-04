Durbin statement on chemical weapons attack on Syria Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement: Article continues after sponsor message Subscribe Now to Breaking News Images of the victims of Assad’s latest chemical weapons attack—including women and children—are a horrific reminder that the six-year conflict in Syria is the humanitarian crisis of our time. History will judge how America responded, and so far, our response has been insufficient—failing to create humanitarian safe zones, shutting the door on Syrian refugees, and now this White House is cozying up to Assad’s number one supporter and enabler: Vladimir Putin. President Trump and the UN Security Council must show leadership to address these crimes against humanity that violate the Chemical Weapons Convention and the 2013 agreement brokered by the U.S. and Russia to remove all chemical weapons from Syria. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending