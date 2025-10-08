Durbin Statement On Arrival Of Texas National Guard In Illinois

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued the following statement today as Texas National Guard troops arrive in Illinois:

“Deploying the Texas National Guard, over the objections of Illinois elected officials, is not only unnecessary, but it is also unlawful. The law, specifically the Posse Comitatus Act, expressly forbids our nation’s military to be used for domestic law enforcement without express statutory or constitutional authorization. National Guard personnel do not deserve to be used as political pawns in President Trump’s political theater.

“As made clear in today’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, the Trump Administration continues to shut out Illinois officials. Administration officials have recklessly sent in troops and agency leaders, including FBI Director Kash Patel, to Chicago without speaking to our state’s leaders.

“If the Trump Administration truly wanted to help Chicagoans, they wouldn’t defy Illinois’ elected leaders. They would work with us.”

