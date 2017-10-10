CHICAGO—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, released the following statement:

The Administration passed the buck to Congress when it announced the end of DACA. There will be time to debate these deeply flawed immigration principles after Congress addresses the DACA crisis that the Administration itself created. Many of these proposals already face bipartisan opposition in the House and Senate and it would be wrong to link the fate of Dreamers to an anti-immigrant wishlist. We face an immediate challenge with the decision of Attorney General Sessions and the President to end the protection of DACA for hundreds of thousands of young people in America. Congress must immediately pass the bipartisan Dream Act.

