WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after the House of Representatives passed the Republican tax bill that will finance massive tax cuts for the largest corporations and wealthiest Americans by raising taxes on millions of middle-income families and eliminating vital tax breaks for people in Illinois. According to the Joint Committee on Taxation, the bill will, on average, increase taxes on every individual making less than $75,000.

This House bill gives guaranteed tax giveaways to the wealthy and temporary tax relief to some middle-income families. One-third of Illinois families will face double taxation for their property, income, and sales taxes for the first time. Rushing through their partisan bill is a guarantee mistakes will be included, which hurt many hard-working families in Illinois.

