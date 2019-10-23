WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Immigration Subcommittee, today slammed the Trump Administration for its efforts to turn local law enforcement agencies into a deportation force. During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on so-called sanctuary cities, Durbin spoke about the need for bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform legislation and called out President Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda and his threat earlier this year that ICE would deport “millions” of immigrants.

“When we get back to a credible exchange for the safety of the United States, count me in. At this point, this President has declared war on immigrants, and the fear in the community that I represent is the reason we are sitting here today,” Durbin said to Timothy Robbins, Acting Executive Associate Director for Enforcement and Removal Operations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

