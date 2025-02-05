WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a speech on the Senate floor, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) slammed the Trump Administration for their decision to issue an Office of Management and Budget (OMB) memo last week to “temporarily pause all activities related to obligation or disbursement” of trillions of dollars of Federal financial assistance, which caused mass confusion about the funding and operations of hundreds of government-funded programs ranging from Medicaid, to Head Start, to Violence Against Women Act grants.

“Last week, I came to the floor to talk about the pain that President Trump’s proposed freeze on federal funding and loans would cause Americans. I want to share a few more since I spoke on the floor last week. Sharpsburg is near my hometown in Springfield, Illinois, and it has a water system in Christian County. It is in phase three of construction of their rural water project. [It contains] 18 miles of pipeline providing water to 50 new rural customers. The work is underway, the project is nearly complete, and it will be in trouble if a freeze is permitted to take effect. What does this mean? It means these 50 homes and families would be without access to clean, safe, and affordable water. That is unacceptable,” Durbin said.

Shortly before the federal funding freeze was set to begin, U.S. District Court Judge Loren L. Alikhan, who was confirmed under Durbin’s tenure as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, temporarily blocked the move by the Trump Administration. Another judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking President Trump’s measure. The Trump Administration rescinded the memo but claimed that the federal funding freeze would still take place.

“But, let me remind you: This freeze is unconstitutional. The Constitution gives [this] power to Congress—not the President—the power of the purse and the President has no legal authority to withhold funding that was signed into law for Americans on a bipartisan basis,” Durbin continued.

In the 1970s, former President Nixon tried to impound, or withhold, funding appropriated by Congress, and in response Congress passed the Impoundment Control Act of 1974 (ICA). ICA is still the law of the land, and it prohibits presidents from withholding funds unless Congress approves the decision through outlined procedures.

“But, guess what? The current Administration apparently does not care. The President and his people are ignoring the law, creating chaos in hopes that, amidst the confusion, some part of his power grab will stick. He is testing the limits of how much he can chip away at our system of checks and balances. There are reports that unelected Elon Musk and his ‘government efficiency’ team now have access to the [Treasury’s] payments system, which is essentially the checkbook of the entire federal government. Musk tweeted to say he’s planning to cut $4 billion in federal spending every single day from now through September 30. I am appalled to see so many of my Senate Republican colleagues falling in line as President Trump and Mr. Musk attempt to strip Congress of our constitutional authorities and cause this kind of pain to our constituents. And I am disappointed to see so many of my Republican colleagues vote to advance the nomination of President Trump’s pick to run the Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vought,” Durbin said.

Durbin then spoke about the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which is an independent agency of the United States government that is primarily responsible for administering civilian foreign aid and development assistance. Elon Musk is working to shutter the agency.

USAID utilizes bipartisan, congressionally appropriated funds to provide lifesaving humanitarian aid and foster freedom in places like Venezuela, Iran, and North Korea. Programs like PEPFAR—started by President George W. Bush and with support of the evangelical community, and its partner the Global Fund—have dramatically curtailed the AIDS epidemic ravaging many parts of the world, including much of Africa. The program has saved more than 25 million lives so far. It has been so effective that some might have forgotten just how devastating AIDS was in some parts of the world—killing more than two million a year globally and leaving 14 million orphans in sub-Saharan Africa. Further, USAID clean water and sanitation programs have provided more than 70 million people with first time sustainable access to clean water in the last decade.

“[USAID’s] low cost vaccination programs eradicated smallpox and almost eradicated polio—something unimaginable just a generation ago. And food grown by American farmers helps save millions of lives when war or natural disaster strike. Gutting such programs puts innocent lives and American influence across the globe at risk. It is senseless, counterproductive, and ill-informed. It increases the likelihood of costlier interventions that don’t respect borders—including pandemics, war, and failed states,” Durbin continued.

“The U.S. cannot and should not stand alone in the world. We are a global leader, and we have an obligation to continue acting like it,” Durbin said. “But over the weekend, in what sounded like a dystopian story from an otherworldly dictatorship, the Trump Administration and Elon Musk tried to shutter the U.S. Agency for International Development without Congressional approval.”

Durbin concluded, “Try to imagine that disgraceful scene, as one of the world’s richest men gleefully guts programs for the world’s poorest people. And don’t be fooled. This isn’t about reform, and the U.S. budget deficit won’t be solved by gutting USAID. The foreign assistance budget is only about one percent of the federal spending—a small but powerful investment that is not only the right thing to do, but the smart thing to prevent conflict and famine and failed states, as well as to help build alliances around the world. Gutting such programs is a betrayal of American values. Already nations like China sense a strategic opportunity. Under President Trump when these programs go away, the Chinese will step in. Are Republicans just going to roll over in servitude and cede Congressional power on these bipartisan programs? I sincerely hope not.”

