WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after taking part in a Senate Democratic Steering Committee roundtable discussion on dark money, corruption, and conflicts of interest under the Trump Administration. As part of “Sunshine Week,” a national initiative to raise awareness about the importance of open government and freedom of information, Democratic senators heard from policy experts and advocates of open government.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

At this pivotal moment in our history, with many of our founding principles at stake, it is critical that the American people know with certainty that their leaders are putting America’s interests before their own,” said Senator Durbin. “Since the beginning, this Administration has shirked precedent with regard to transparency, failing to disclose and divest, misleading the public, and demonizing the news media. As a member of Congress, I’ll fight this trend and shine a light on the truth by strengthening transparency and public access whenever possible.”

Experts in attendance today included:

Norm Ornstein, Resident Scholar, American Enterprise Institute

Article continues after sponsor message

Sheila Krumholz, Executive Director, Center for Responsive Politics

Rob Weissman, President, Public Citizen

Ann Ravel, former Chair and Commissioner, Federal Election Commission

Caroline Fredrickson, President, American Constitution Society

Jane Mayer, Investigative Journalist, The New Yorker

More like this:

Durbin, Foster Introduce American Innovation Act
4 days ago
This Day in History on March 25: Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire Claims 146 Lives
Mar 25, 2025
Duckworth, Fellow Senate Democratic Veterans Call on Trump and Hegseth to Immediately Restore DoD Webpages Honoring American Military Heroes
Mar 23, 2025
This Day in History on March 17: Siege of Boston Ends
Mar 17, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Files Lawsuit Against Health And Human Services, Secretary Kennedy To Overturn Public Health Grant Cuts
5 days ago

 