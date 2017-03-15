WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after taking part in a Senate Democratic Steering Committee roundtable discussion on dark money, corruption, and conflicts of interest under the Trump Administration. As part of “Sunshine Week,” a national initiative to raise awareness about the importance of open government and freedom of information, Democratic senators heard from policy experts and advocates of open government.

“At this pivotal moment in our history, with many of our founding principles at stake, it is critical that the American people know with certainty that their leaders are putting America’s interests before their own,” said Senator Durbin. “Since the beginning, this Administration has shirked precedent with regard to transparency, failing to disclose and divest, misleading the public, and demonizing the news media. As a member of Congress, I’ll fight this trend and shine a light on the truth by strengthening transparency and public access whenever possible.”

Experts in attendance today included:

Norm Ornstein, Resident Scholar, American Enterprise Institute

Sheila Krumholz, Executive Director, Center for Responsive Politics

Rob Weissman, President, Public Citizen

Ann Ravel, former Chair and Commissioner, Federal Election Commission

Caroline Fredrickson, President, American Constitution Society

Jane Mayer, Investigative Journalist, The New Yorker

