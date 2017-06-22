WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today slammed Senate Republicans for repackaging the health care repeal bill passed by House Republicans, which kicks millions of Americans off their insurance to give huge tax cuts to big corporations and the wealthiest individuals, and keeping the legislation hidden from the American public in an effort to rush it to a vote.

“[T]here’s not much of a change between the House of Representatives effort and the Senate effort. You know, Mr. President, you can put a lace collar on a pit bull, and it's still a mean dog. What we have with the Republicans in the Senate here is an attempt to dust off the edges of the House bill and say this is not as mean,” said Senator Durbin. “This is still a mean dog and one that the people of the United States don't want to see happen.”

Video of Durbin’s remarks on the Senate floor are available here.

Audio of Durbin’s remarks on the Senate floor is available here.

