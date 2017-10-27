Durbin, Senate Democrats to EPA: show your work on clean power plan repeal Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. COLLINSVILLE - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined Senator Tom Carper (D-DE) and 17 Senate Democrats in a letter to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt asking for more information on the agency’s decision to repeal the Clean Power Plan. The proposal, released by the agency earlier this month, relies heavily on skewed scientific and mathematical data in order to justify repealing the Clean Power Plan. The senators wrote, “Our review of the 2017 Repeal proposal reveals significant deficiencies associated with the cost-benefit analysis used to support the 2015 Rule’s repeal. At seemingly every turn, the 2017 Repeal proposal uses mathematical sleights of hand to over-state the costs of industry compliance with the 2015 Rule and under-state the benefits that will be lost if the 2017 Repeal is finalized. Denying the science and fabricating the math may satisfy the agency’s paperwork requirements, but doing so will not satisfy the requirements of the law, nor will it slow the increase in frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, the inexorable rise in sea levels, or the other dire effects of global warming that our planet is already experiencing. It will also not improve our standing in the international community or bring certainty to power markets as states plan for their future energy needs.” The senators continued, “Your rejection of the scientific consensus that greenhouse gas pollution causes global warming is well-known. Additionally, we continue to await your response to the April 7, 2017 letter requesting more details about your views related to the cause of global warming and the agency’s plan to repeal and replace the 2015 Clean Power Plan Rule. Our review of the 2017 Repeal proposal only heightens our concerns.” This is not the first time the EPA, under Scott Pruitt’s leadership, has attempted to skew the facts to achieve a desired outcome. In April, reports showed that the analysis by EPA career staff regarding pending legislation was eliminated entirely from the official comments that the agency ultimately submitted to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). Just last month, reports in The New York Times revealed that political appointees at EPA directed career scientists to delete the Clean Water Rule’s $500 million in economic benefits from a regulatory package that the agency submitted to the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for review. EPA has not responded to Senate inquiries on either of these reports. The senators requested all documents, including but not limited to emails, memos, meeting notes and correspondence, sent or received by EPA that are related to EPA’s cost-benefit analysis for its 2017 Repeal of the Clean Power Plan no later than December 1, 2017. Durbin and Carper were joined in the letter by Senators Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Chris Coons (D-DE), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Al Franken (D-MN), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Benjamin Cardin (D-MD), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), and Patty Murray (D-WA). Additionally, we continue to await your response to the April 7, 2017 letter requesting more details about your views related to the cause of global warming and the agency's plan to repeal and replace the 2015 Clean Power Plan Rule. Our review of the 2017 Repeal proposal only heightens our concerns. So that we can better understand the basis for the 2017 Repeal, we request that you provide us with all documents (including but not limited to emails, memos, meeting notes and correspondence) sent or received by EPA that are related to EPA's cost-benefit analysis for its 2017 Repeal of the Clean Power Plan. Thank you very much for your attention to this important matter. Please provide your response no later than December 1, 2017.