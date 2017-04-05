WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after taking part in a Senate Democratic Steering Committee roundtable discussion on the impact President Trump’s proposed budget would have on public safety across the U.S.:

“President Trump’s budget puts Americans at risk both at home and abroad. Period,” said Durbin. “By slashing funds for local law enforcement and programs to combat gangs, domestic violence, and drug treatment programs, cutting airport and transportation security measures that were put in place after 9/11, and gutting key foreign aid programs at the State Department and USAID by $20 billion, President Trump is making Americans considerably less safe. I will fight tooth and nail alongside my Democratic colleagues to ensure that these cuts are not enacted and that America’s safety is a priority.”

Experts in attendance today included: