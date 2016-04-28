American Academy of Pediatrics report shows 17% increase in Poison Control Center calls related to detergent packets

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today called for passage of legislation he introduced with U.S. Representative Jackie Speier (D-CA) to address the rising number of poisonings in children due to laundry detergent packets. Earlier today the American Academy of Pediatrics released a study showing a 17 percent increase in calls between 2013 and 2014 to Poison Control Centers across America related to ultra-concentrated detergent packets.

“Today’s American Academy of Pediatrics report underscores why voluntary industry standards alone have not been enough,” said Durbin. “Making the design and color of packets less appealing to children, making safer, child-resistant packaging and adding proper warning labels are common-sense protections for consumers similar to those for countless other household products. Congress should pass the legislation I introduced with Representative Speier and my colleagues in the Senate to ensure stronger protections for children.”

In July 2015, Proctor and Gamble announced that they would add a bittering taste to the outer layer of laundry packets. That announcement came after Durbin and Speier introduced the Detergent Poisoning and Child Safety Act to address the rising number of poisonings in children due to laundry detergent packets. The legislation is cosponsored by U.S. Senators Bill Nelson (D-FL), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Ed Markey (D-MA) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

The Detergent Poisoning and Child Safety Act would require the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to set mandatory safety standards for easily accessible liquid detergent packets, which expose thousands of children each year to caustic chemicals. Specifically, the bill would give the CPSC the authority and direction to issue rules requiring safer, child-resistant packaging for liquid detergent packets within eighteen months compelling industry to implement stronger and more effective policies.

