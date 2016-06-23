WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after the Supreme Court issued a 4-4 decision in the legal challenge to Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA) and the expansion of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). This result of this deadlock is that the lower court decisions blocking the implementation of DAPA and DACA remain in place for now. These programs were established as part of President Obama’s immigration announcement on November 20, 2014, after House Republicans refused to consider a Senate-passed comprehensive immigration reform bill for more than 500 days.

Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! “Today’s decision shows the terrible human cost of Senate Republicans’ reckless refusal to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court created by Justice Scalia’s death. The Court’s failure to resolve the legal challenge to DAPA and expanded DACA leaves millions of families in indefinite limbo,” said Durbin. “We should explore all legal options for swiftly overturning the unjust national injunction that is blocking the President from using his broad legal authority to set immigration enforcement priorities. DAPA and expanded DACA will make our country safer and allow law-abiding individuals with deep roots in our communities to step out of the shadows and contribute more fully to the country they love. I will do everything in my power to protect the Dreamers who had the courage to step forward and register for DACA."

In April 2010, Senator Durbin was the first member of Congress to call for the establishment of DACA. Durbin has shared the stories of more than 75 DREAMers on the Senate floor since he introduced the original DREAM Act fifteen years ago. He was a member of the “Gang of 8” Republicans and Democrats that authored comprehensive immigration legislation that passed the Senate in 2013.

