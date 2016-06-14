WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), Vice-Chairman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, released the following statement on an agreement reached to support a responsible transition to American-made rocket engines that ensures America’s ability to launch national security satellites:

"This agreement is a win for America's national security and taxpayers," said Durbin. "It will provide for a responsible transition to American-made engines and guarantee America's access to space."

The Nelson/Gardner amendment provides the Department of Defense (DoD) with sufficient time to develop and test an American-made replacement for the Russian-made RD-180 rocket engine. It limits the use of Russian engines for competitive launches to a maximum of 18, and consistent with current law, does not impact the use of Russian rocket engines to support the EELV block buy.

