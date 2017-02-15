Durbin releases statement on reports of DACA recipient held in Washington Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), ranking member of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, released the following statement on reports of an individual protected from deportation by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program being detained in Tacoma, Washington: Article continues after sponsor message We do not know the details of this arrest but absent credible evidence of crime, DACA protects those who are enrolled from deportation. We are in contact with ICE for clarification of this detention. Thousands of DACA Dreamers fear that President Trump will ignore the protections promised by that executive order. We are prepared to fight to protect our DACA Dreamers from harassment and deportation. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending