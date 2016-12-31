SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement regarding the Obama Administration’s announcement of new sanctions against Russia for interfering in America’s election:

“Russia’s direct and deliberate interference in our election is an unprecedented breach and threat to U.S. democracy and national security—I strongly support President Obama’s actions. Regardless of the outcome of this election, the American people are rightly outraged, and Republicans and Democrats in Congress will continue to stand against Russian aggression wherever it occurs.”

Earlier this month, Durbin led a group of senators to call for a National Intelligence Estimate (NIE) to determine the extent of Russian intervention in the 2016 United States presidential election, accompanied by an unclassified summary of its key judgments by January 20th, 2017. An NIE is the formal, authoritative assessment of the Director of National Intelligence related to a particular national security issue, which reflects the collective judgment of the nation’s sixteen intelligence agencies.