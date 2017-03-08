WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today spoke on the Senate floor about President Donald Trump’s desperate attempts to distract the American public and media from the astonishing series of revelations about Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 election in support of the Trump campaign. Senator Durbin also renewed his call for an independent, transparent investigation of Russia’s efforts to meddle in the 2016 presidential election.

“It’s important to step back from the daily dysfunction that we have when it comes to the Russian investigation, and the White House, and the lack of governing to remember what is really at stake. Five months ago our intelligence services disclosed evidence that a foreign adversary – one ruled by a dictatorial, former Communist KGB agent – was trying to help its preferred candidate in the U.S. presidential election.

“No candidate would, or at least should, want help from a foreign dictator to help win political office in the United States. So in a situation like this, the response is obvious: help in any way possible to clear suspicions and concerns. Go forward and serve the American people with an investigation. It seems so obvious. But instead what do we have? Fanciful, in fact patently false tweets by the president alleging a wiretap by a former president. President Trump, if he has nothing to hide, should help us clear this up once and for all. This issue is not going to go away.”

