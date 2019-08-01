WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today paid tribute to Specialist Michael Isaiah Nance, of Chicago, Illinois, who was killed on July 29 in Afghanistan. In a speech on the Senate floor, Durbin expressed his condolences to Nance’s family and friends.

“The motto of the 82nd Airborne is, ‘Airborne all the way!’ Isaiah lived every bit of this motto in his faithful service to America, and with his family and friends,” Durbin said. “Mr. President, every member of the Senate would be proud to have a son like Isaiah. And every member joins me in expressing our condolences to his family at this terrible time, and grieving with them over his bright light, ended all too soon.”

