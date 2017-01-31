Says he has ‘no confidence’ that AG nominee will stand up to unlawful executive orders, protect refugees & immigrants

WASHINGTON—Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement after announcing he would vote against Senator Jeff Sessions’ nomination to be U.S. Attorney General.

“On issue after issue, Senator Sessions has said that, as Attorney General, he would simply ‘enforce the law.’ But, as were reminded last night, it is also the duty of our nation’s chief law enforcement officer to stand up to the President when his actions do not serve the interests of justice.

“Where would Senator Sessions stand if he is confirmed? Would he defend President Trump’s executive orders banning refugees and immigrants from Muslim-majority countries? Would he stand up to the President if the President’s actions are unlawful? I think we know the answer.

“Since the beginning of Donald Trump’s campaign, Senator Sessions has served as his loyal advisor on immigration. His influence is evident in the impulsive and ill-conceived executive orders issued by the Administration last week, executive orders which have called into question a more than half-century tradition of welcoming the victims of war, persecution, and genocide.

“On many other issues, Senator Sessions' record and views are cause for great concern. I do not have confidence that he will defend the civil and voting rights of all Americans, that he will promote fair and necessary reforms in our criminal justice system, or that he will pursue the investigation our nation needs into Russian interference in our last election.

“With our nation’s integrity and reputation at stake, we need an Attorney General willing to defend our Constitution and stand up for what’s right. Jeff Sessions is not that person, and I cannot support his nomination.”

