Durbin opposes Scott Pruitt for EPA Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after voting against President Donald Trump’s nominee for Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Scott Pruitt was confirmed by a vote of 52-46. Article continues after sponsor message By confirming Scott Pruitt as EPA Administrator, Republicans are turning their backs on decades of bipartisan environmental progress. Pruitt has demonstrated time and again his unwillingness to accept the science of climate change and his contempt for the laws protecting our air and drinking water. The Trump Administration has made American great for polluters again. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending