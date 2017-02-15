WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today spoke on the Senate floor in opposition to President Trump’s nominee to lead The Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Representative Mick Mulvaney (R-SC), a founding member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

“As a member of the House, Mick Mulvaney prided himself on taking the most radical budget positions—raising the retirement age for Social Security to 70 and privatizing Medicare. The head of OMB requires better judgement. I will vote no.”

