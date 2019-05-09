WASHINGTON – In today’s Senate Judiciary Committee markup, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) voted against President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Deputy U.S. Attorney General, Jeffrey Rosen. Durbin argued that Mr. Rosen does not have the qualifications to be Deputy Attorney General given his lack of experience in the Department of Justice (DOJ) and lack of understanding of its basic law enforcement components.

“I sat down with Mr. Rosen – a blank slate, I knew nothing about him. I knew that he had been a practicing lawyer and had some context with the current Attorney General in the past. And I came to the conclusion, unfortunately, that he does not have the qualifications for this job,” Durbin said. “This individual is not prepared for this job. He couldn’t answer the most basic questions. I cannot believe the Republican Party of America is so bereft of talent that this is the best they could do for the Deputy Attorney General of the United States. I’ll be opposing his nomination.”

In April, Durbin met with Mr. Rosen and expressed concern that he is not qualified to serve in this critical position. Mr. Rosen has no prior DOJ experience.

