WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement regarding the nomination of David Bernhardt to be Secretary of the Interior:

“President Trump’s nominee to serve as Interior Secretary, David Bernhardt, has spent his career lobbying against conservation policies in order to enrich Big Oil companies. He favors fossil fuel interests over the environmental, health, and safety interests of the American people. Americans deserve an Interior Secretary who will work in their best interests, not Big Oil’s.”

