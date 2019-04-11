Durbin Opposes Bernhardt Nomination to Be Interior Secretary
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement regarding the nomination of David Bernhardt to be Secretary of the Interior:
“President Trump’s nominee to serve as Interior Secretary, David Bernhardt, has spent his career lobbying against conservation policies in order to enrich Big Oil companies. He favors fossil fuel interests over the environmental, health, and safety interests of the American people. Americans deserve an Interior Secretary who will work in their best interests, not Big Oil’s.”
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
More like this: