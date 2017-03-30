WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement:

Devin Nunes should have the decency to withdraw as Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee investigation of President Trump’s Russian connections. Paul Ryan, as Speaker, should have the strength to remove him if he doesn’t.

Congressman Devin Nunes (R-CA) was named to the Executive Committee of President Trump’s Transition Team on November 11th, 2016.