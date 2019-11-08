WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), and Ben Cardin (D-MD) introduced a resolution recognizing the historical, cultural, and religious significance of Sikh Americans and their contributions to the United States. The resolution is being introduced ahead of the 550th birthday of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, which is one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar. The day recognizes the teachings of Guru Nanak on equality and service, serving as an inspiration for people of all faiths.

“Sikh Americans have added to the social, cultural, and economic diversity of the United States, including by serving as members of our Armed Forcesand have contributed to fields as diverse as agriculture, information technology, hospitality, trucking, and medicine,” Durbin said. “I’m honored to introduce this resolution with Senators Menendez and Cardin recognizing the many contributions and accomplishments of Sikh Americans and the 550th birthday of Guru Nanak.”

“The Sikh community has made countless contributions to civic life in New Jersey and the United States across so many endeavors in the public and private sectors,” said Menendez. ”As this resolution describes, America is a better country thanks to Sikhs from all walks of life. Last month I was honored to visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar and I gained an even deeper appreciation for the values embodied in the Sikh religion. This November, I join with my many constituents of the Sikh faith to honor and commemorate the birth and wisdom of Guru Nanak, a man who has provided inspiration for centuries to so many around the world.”

“Sikh Americans have been a proud part of the American story for generations and they continue to enrich our nation and the communities in which they live,” said Cardin. “I thank the Sikh community for their ongoing social, cultural and economic contributions, and for their courage to stand up against racial and religious discrimination against their community and others.”

This resolution is the Senate companion to the House resolution introduced by U.S. Representative T.J. Cox (D-CA-21).

Sikhism is the fifth-largest religion in the world, and there are more than 25,000,000 Sikhs worldwide and more than 750,000 Sikh Americans.

The resolution has been endorsed by the Sikh CoalitionandSikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund.

In 2001, after the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C., Durbin introduced a resolution condemning bigotry and violence against Sikh Americans.

