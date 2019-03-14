WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) met with the Illinois Farm Bureau to discuss the importance of continuing to support and invest in Illinois’ agricultural communities. Durbin discussed the potential impact of President Trump’s proposed 15 percent cut to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), including a 31 percent cut to the Farm Bill, and a $26 million cut to crop insurance. The group also discussed how the President’s trade war with China is affecting business relationships abroad, and how farms in Illinois depend on immigrant labor programs to maintain operations and a strong workforce.

“I heard from Illinois Farm Bureau members about how the President’s trade policies have hurt agriculture and related businesses,” Durbin said. “They emphasized the need for better broadband coverage and infrastructure improvements, and expressed their concerns about deep cuts to crop insurance and rural economic development in the President’s proposed budget this week. I will fight against every misguided policy that this President insists on pursuing that hurts farmers and rural residents.”

