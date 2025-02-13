U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with Illinois members of the National Rural Health Association (NRHA) to speak about the challenges of providing health care in rural communities. During their meeting, Durbin and the health care leaders discussed the importance of preserving Medicaid funding from Republican proposals to cut health insurance benefits and coverage from millions of Americans. They also discussed workforce initiatives to recruit and retain health care providers to serve in rural areas. To help address the shortage of health care professionals, Durbin secured $1 billion in the American Rescue Plan for scholarship and loan repayment awards through the National Health Service Corps and Nurse Corps to build a more diverse pipeline of clinicians and recruit more health providers to serve in shortage areas.

Durbin also spoke about his