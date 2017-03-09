WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District including Colonel Craig Baumgartner, Commander and District Engineer for the Rock Island District, to discuss the need for continued federal investment in Illinois’ water infrastructure and flood risk management for the Upper Mississippi River region.

“The Army Corps’ work is critically important for businesses that use our rivers and waterways to ship their products and the thousands of Illinois residents who live in areas prone to dangerous flooding,” said Durbin. “I look forward to continuing to work with Colonel Baumgarter and the Rock Island Corps to ensure northern Illinois receives the necessary resources to rebuild our infrastructure, drive economic growth, protect property, and save lives.”

Senator Durbin also pressed the members of the Rock Island Corps regarding the Administration’s delay of the Brandon Road Study, which offers the Army Corps’ recommendations to keep invasive Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes. The study was set to be released on February 28th. In January, Durbin and eleven other bipartisan senators from the Great Lakes region wrote to Assistant Secretary of the Army Jo-Ellen Darcy asking the Corps to complete the Brandon Road Study.

