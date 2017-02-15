Durbin meets with President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today met with President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch. “At this pivotal time in our history, the Supreme Court must be an independent check on the Executive branch—its Justices must be unafraid to stand up to the President in the name of the Constitution and the rule of law. With a dizzying array of legal and constitutional disputes already haunting this White House, the Senate will not simply hand President Trump the deciding vote on cases that bring his Administration before the Supreme Court. I will insist that President Trump’s nominee be held to the same 60 vote threshold as past nominees have met,” said Durbin. Article continues after sponsor message Video of Durbin’s remarks is available here. Durbin has served on the Senate Judiciary Committee for 18 years, during which he has considered the nominations of four current Supreme Court justices. He is also the Ranking Member of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending