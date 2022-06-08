WASHINGTON, D.C. - Dick Durbin (D-IL), U.S. Senate Majority Whip and Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, met today with representatives from March For Our Lives, a youth-led movement against gun violence that began after a 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

During the meeting, Durbin discussed the ongoing Senate negotiations on gun legislation and reiterated his support for “common-sense gun violence prevention solutions like closing gaps in the gun background check system,” according to a press release from Durbin’s office.

Earlier this week, Durbin held a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the growing threat of domestic terrorism, which featured testimony from Garnell Whitfield, Jr., whose mother Ruth was murdered in the recent mass shooting in Buffalo, New York. The full text of his testimony can be read here.

Durbin mentioned the testimony from victims of both the Buffalo and Uvalde shootings during his meeting with March For Our Lives.

“This week, we’ve heard the families of the Buffalo shooting victims share their grief and listened to young survivors of the Uvalde shooting retell the events of that horrific day,” Durbin said. “We cannot ignore our responsibility to the American people to pass common-sense reforms that would reduce the epidemic of gun violence. We must act.

Alongside dedicated organizations and activists like those in March For Our Lives, I will continue to push for the meaningful reform that will save lives.”

On June 15, Durbin will chair a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence and children, according to a press release from Durbin’s office.

March For Our Lives is planning another “March For Our Lives” demonstration on June 11, both in Washington D.C. and in local marches across the nation, according to their website.

