WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) met with the Illinois Municipal League and Illinois mayors to discuss federal funding for Illinois infrastructure projects allocated through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). During their meeting, Durbin broke down the $17 billion in direct and guaranteed funding for Illinois from the IIJA. Durbin also spoke about COVID-19 recovery funding for local governments through the American Rescue Plan and received updates from the mayors about concerns they have in guiding their communities through COVID-19 recovery.

“Our local leaders have been diligently putting in the work over the last two years to get their neighbors through a difficult, unprecedented public health crisis. It was great to host them in Washington again,” Durbin said. “Today, we focused on how best to rebuild our communities and make historic, much-needed investments in our infrastructure. I’ll continue to be a strong federal partner for the Illinois Municipal League and Illinois mayors as we look to a brighter future.”

Illinois will receive the following guaranteed funding from the IIJA:

$9.8 billion in highway formula funding;

$1.4 billion in bridge replace/repair formula funding;

$4 billion in transit formula funding;

$1.7 billion in water infrastructure formula funding;

$616 million to fund improvements to Illinois airports;

$149 million for expansion of EV charging; and

$100 million for expansion of broadband.

