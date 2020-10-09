SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today spoke by phone with members of the Illinois Manufacturers Association (IMA) to discuss the necessity of additional COVID-19 relief and infrastructure investment. Recently, Congress passed a one year extension of surface transportation programs as the FAST Act, the current surface transportation reauthorization bill, expires this year. Earlier this summer, the House passed a $1.5 trillion infrastructure package, which included a $500 billion surface transportation reauthorization and addressed disparities in education, housing, clean water, and broadband access, yet the bill has continued to stall in the Senate.

“It was good to hear from the members of the Illinois Manufacturing Association today about issues impacting their businesses. I’ll keep fighting for them and continue to push for the passage of the House-passed COVID-19 assistance Illinoisans need,” said Durbin. “But we can’t stop there. The Senate needs to make good on its promise to deliver serious infrastructure and immigration reform, and I stand ready to work with my colleagues to achieve these goals.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Additionally, Durbin spoke out against the Trump Administration’s disastrous immigration policies, which have harmed the economy. Durbin discussed DACA and the Dream Act, agricultural workers, and the need for meaningful H-1B visa reform. Durbin expressed his continued commitment to fight to pass comprehensive immigration reform legislation.

More like this:

Illinois Leads Fight Against Federal Transportation Funds Tied to Immigration Rules
Jun 22, 2025
In Speech On Senate Floor, Durbin Makes His Case Against Nomination Of Emil Bove To Serve Lifetime Position On Federal Bench
Jul 29, 2025
Duckworth, Blackburn, Cohen and Kustoff Introduce Legislation to Improve Roadways Around Airports
Jun 5, 2025
Durbin, Duckworth Lead Illinois Democrats In Urging President Trump To Grant Federal Disaster Declaration For Illinois Counties
4 days ago
Edwardsville: Resurfacing Project Set to Begin Along Northern Section of Esic Drive, Side Streets
Aug 18, 2025

 