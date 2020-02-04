WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today met with Illinois representatives of the farm credit system. The group thanked Durbin for his support of the U.S. Mexico Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA), and discussed the nationwide increase in farm bankruptcies, the importance of federal support for crop insurance during a tough 2019 crop year, and the need for more infrastructure investments in rural communities.

“Building a stronger future in rural Illinois starts with restoring economic certainty for Illinois farm families and expanding investments in rural Illinois towns, like broadband, transportation, and health care,” Durbin said. “Today I heard from important Illinois lending institutions that are helping farmers and other rural stakeholders obtain the financing necessary to make these investments in their future.”

