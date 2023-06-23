Durbin Meets With Greater Springfield Chamber Of Commerce

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce to discuss local priorities, including economic development, transportation improvements through the Springfield Rail Improvements Project, and education initiatives at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and Lincoln Land Community College.

“The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce and its members are an important backbone of our economy in Southern Illinois. During today’s meeting, I offered my support for the Chamber as they continue to prioritize economic development and infrastructure improvements for the area,” said Durbin. “In Congress, I will continue to advocate for the issues most important to our Illinois Chambers to ensure our communities thrive.”

Durbin helped secure more than $90 million in federal funding for the overall Springfield Rail Improvements Project since it began back in 2014, including two recent awards through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program—$19.8 million in August 2022 and $13.5 million in November 2021.

