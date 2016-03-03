WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) met yesterday with General Carlton Everhart, Commander of the Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base. A photo of the meeting is available here.

“I am proud to represent Scott Air Force Base and the exceptional servicemen and women who serve there. The work done at Scott Air Force Base is critical for our country’s national defense and the region’s local economy,” Durbin said. “It was a pleasure meeting with General Everhart today. His briefing makes it clear that Scott will continue to be a major player in our nation’s defense.”

In February, Durbin also met with Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James and General Mark Welsh, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, to discuss the long-term future of Illinois’ Air Force installations, including Scott Air Force Base.

Durbin serves as Vice Chairman of the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, which oversees funding for the military and intelligence community, the nation’s national security requirements and the daily needs of over two million active duty and reserve service members. The Subcommittee also oversees funding for Overseas Contingency Operations, including military operations worldwide. All told, the Subcommittee controls more than half of the nation’s annual discretionary budget.

