WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) met with Cook Country Board of Commissioners, Toni Preckwinkle, as well as leadership of Cook County Health to discuss Medicaid cuts in President Trump and congressional Republicans’ One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA). They also discussed President Trump’s continued attacks on Chicago, in addition to his deployment of ICE agents to the city on Monday as part of his newly announced “Operation Midway Blitz.”

“The Trump Administration, and President Trump himself, has caused fear and chaos in Cook County. Just last weekend, he posted a grotesque image on social media stating that Chicago is ‘about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR,’” said Durbin. “As the President continues to try to tear down our city, I’m glad I was able to meet with President Preckwinkle and Cook County Health Leadership to discuss ways we can push back on his cruel policies. We also discussed the devastating health impacts the so-called ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ will have on Cook County. The Medicaid cuts are cruel and unnecessary, and I will continue to work in coordination with Cook County to help Chicagoans.”

The OBBBA slashes approximately $1 trillion in Medicaid funding and $300 billion in Affordable Care Act funding over the next decade. As a result of the legislation and congressional Republicans’ failure to address expiring health care subsidies, up to 17 million Americans are projected to lose health insurance coverage, including approximately half a million people in Illinois, and hospitals that rely on Medicaid funding, especially those in rural areas, face risk of closure

