WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with Chicago Department Public Health (CDPH) Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady to discuss public health priorities in Chicago, including addressing the coronavirus in Illinois. This morning, Durbin attended a Congressional briefing from the Trump Administration about the ongoing response to the coronavirus. Last night, the Trump Administration requested an emergency supplemental funding request of $2.5 billion to combat the spread of coronavirus in the United States – a funding level that Durbin has called inadequate.

“It was good to hear from Commissioner Arwady today about how Chicago is addressing some of its public health challenges. I am grateful to CDPH as well as the Illinois Department of Public Health – for quickly responding to the two cases of coronavirus in Illinois. I will continue to support federal assistance that helps keep Illinoisans safe and healthy in their homes, schools, communities, and neighborhoods as we confront this public health threat,” Durbin said.

There currently are more than 75,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide and more than 2,100 people have died, the vast majority in China. In the U.S., there are 34 total cases 13 travel-related cases, including the two in Illinois, plus an additional 21 repatriated Americans from Wuhan and the Diamond Princess Cruise.

Durbin and CDPH Commissioner Arwady also discussed addressing gun violence, trauma, and health disparities in Chicago.

