Durbin Meets With Ameren, Talks Clean Energy
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with leaders from Ameren Corporation, a utility company that services more than two million customers in Illinois. During their meeting, Durbin heard about Ameren’s plans to build out clean energy infrastructure, including a $10.2 million community solar project and learning center in East St. Louis, Illinois.
“Illinoisans rely on Ameren’s services to keep the lights on,” said Durbin.
“It’s heartening to hear of new, innovative ways that Ameren is seeking to provide service to Illinoisans while turning toward sources of renewable energy like solar projects to ensure that our local grid systems are reliable.”
