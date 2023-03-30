Durbin Meets With Ameren, Talks Clean Energy Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with leaders from Ameren Corporation, a utility company that services more than two million customers in Illinois. During their meeting, Durbin heard about Ameren’s plans to build out clean energy infrastructure, including a $10.2 million community solar project and learning center in East St. Louis, Illinois. Article continues after sponsor message “Illinoisans rely on Ameren’s services to keep the lights on,” said Durbin. “It’s heartening to hear of new, innovative ways that Ameren is seeking to provide service to Illinoisans while turning toward sources of renewable energy like solar projects to ensure that our local grid systems are reliable.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! With CJ Nasello: Ft. Halpin Music, IDNR, and More! Trending