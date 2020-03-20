WASHINGTON – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today, in a speech on the Senate floor, called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to include immediate, direct relief to working families and the health care sector in the third coronavirus economic stimulus package. Yesterday, Senate Republicans unveiled their plan for a third coronavirus economic stimulus package, which puts corporations first and does not do nearly enough to address the current public health crisis.

“Our top priority must be immediate, direct relief to the health care sector – our heroic doctors, nurses, first responders, lab techs, and the hospitals and health clinics they support,” Durbin said. “Our health system is currently stretched to its absolute limit – surge-staffing, emergency protocols, shortfalls of masks and protective equipment, cash flow running out in just weeks. The plan that we have before us, the draft plan from the other side [Senate Republicans] does not address these needs. It has no new appropriations, no real funding or authorization for staffing or equipment.”

Durbin continued, “The bill also lacks any moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, leaving those who are particularly vulnerable at risk of being cast out on the street during a public health crisis. Instead of expanding paid sick to more who need it, I’m afraid the new bill tries to further limit that protection. The McConnell bill provides no additional funds to the military.”

Durbin concluded, “The Senate needs to act now to fix the major flaws pointed out by both Republicans and Democrats in this third package. I stand ready to work on these fixes.”

