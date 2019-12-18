WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney (D-NY-12), Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, today introduced legislation that would bring the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) into the 21st Century. The Family Medical Leave Modernization Act will guarantee small necessities leave and make important updates to the definition of family to ensure a broader range of caregiving relationships are covered by FMLA’s protections.

Approximately 40 percent of today’s workforce is not eligible for leave under FMLA. In 2015, more than 25 percent of family caregivers provided care to a family member who was not covered by FMLA, including grandparents, siblings, and adult children. Thirty-four percent of family caregivers who left the workforce reported doing so because their work did not allow flexible hours.

“While the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993 was an important first step in better-protecting families’ economic security, it must be updated to better address the needs of today’s workforce,” Durbin said. “Regardless of the make-up of one’s family, all employees should be given the same rights to care for a sick loved one in a time of need. As families change, so should the laws designed to help them. The Family Medical Leave Modernization Act would ensure that all employees have the same rights to care for a family member.”

“It is unacceptable that some American workers are still forced to choose between caring for their loved ones or losing their jobs. Even with the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993, 40 percent of the workforce is still ineligible for FMLA to leave – it’s time to bring leave into the 21st century,” said Maloney. “The FMLA Modernization Act reflects that families – and caregiving – comes in all shapes and sizes. These changes are long overdue.”

