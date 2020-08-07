WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) led fourteen Democratic members of the Illinois Congressional delegation in urging Postmaster General DeJoy to take corrective action against the recent operational changes, including the elimination of overtime and a reduction in mail sorting and processing hours, which have led to significant delays in the delivery of letters and packages to Illinoisans. In their letter, the lawmakers emphasized the damaging effects the delayed packages are causing, such as preventing Illinoisans from receiving lifesaving medications in a timely manner.

“As stay at home orders and social distancing have been implemented in Illinois and across the country to control the spread of COVID-19, the prompt delivery of vital medications, home health equipment, and goods has become increasingly important. In recent months, USPS has seen an increase in parcel volume anywhere from 20 percent to over 80 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels. Limiting processing hours and overtime when the timely home delivery of medication, medical equipment, and other goods is more important than ever to help limit the spread of the Coronavirus is simply irresponsible,” wrote the lawmakers.

In their letter, the lawmakers also expressed their concerns that the recent changes will impact the delivery of mail-in ballots as the 2020 general election is in less than 100 days.

“It is also concerning that we are seeing significant delays in the delivery of mail when we are less than 100 days from a national election where mail-in ballots delivered by USPS will be vital to ensuring people, of all political persuasions, can safely exercise their right to vote while following public health experts’ recommendations to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” they wrote.

Along with Durbin, the letter was also signed by Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Representatives Daniel Lipinski (D-IL-3), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-8), Lauren Underwood (D-IL-14), Bill Foster (D-IL-11), Jesús “Chuy” García (D-IL-4), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL-9), Brad Schneider (D-IL-10), Danny Davis (D-IL-7), Bobby Rush (D-IL-1), Mike Quigley (D-IL-5), Robin Kelly (D-IL-2), Cheri Bustos (D-IL-17), and Sean Casten (D-IL-6).

Full text of the letter is available here and below:

