Durbin Leads Colleagues In Urging OMB To Follow Through On Chips Act Authorizations For Department Of Energy.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) led 17 of his Senate Democratic colleagues in urging the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to ensure that the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science is given the full amount of authorized funding allocated by the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget request. In their letter, the Senators emphasize that properly funding DOE will demonstrate the U.S.’ commitment to remaining a leader in global research.

“As you work to finalize the Administration’s budget request for Fiscal Year (FY) 2024, we urge you to follow through on the United States’ commitment to science and innovation by supporting the authorization levels set by the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 for the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science…A strong signal of support for its provisions in the FY2024 budget request is vital to solidify the United States’ renewed commitment to global leadership in science and innovation,” wrote the Senators.

The Senators wrote that to remain competitive on a global scale, DOE must have the resources to invest in cutting-edge research and technology.

“Previous budget requests have proven insufficient for maintaining scientific progress at the DOE Office of Science at the rate necessary to compete on the global stage. Undercutting the DOE Office of Science budget can slow or even halt critical ongoing research, construction projects, and talent retention efforts,” the Senators continued.

The Senators ended their letter by reiterating their call to OMB to ensure that DOE has robust funding in Fiscal Year 2024 that matches the levels authorized in the CHIPS and Science Act and provide DOE with the tools necessary to be a global leader in research.

“As outlined in the CHIPS and Science Act, Congress has demonstrated that the DOE Office of Science is poised to continue leading the nation in next-generation discovery. A robust funding request for the DOE Office of Science in FY2024, consistent with the authorization levels in the CHIPS and Science Act, would help guarantee the United States’ position as a global leader in innovation. We urge you to include this robust level of funding in your request,” the Senators concluded.

In addition to Durbin, the letter was also signed by U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Gary Peters (D-MI), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Mark Warner (D-VA), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Tina Smith (D-MN), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Ed Markey (D-MA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).

The full text of the letter is available here .

