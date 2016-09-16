Article continues after sponsor message

COMPANION BILL INTRODUCED IN HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES BY CONGRESSWOMAN JAN SCHAKOWSKY

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Mark Kirk (R-IL) introduced legislation in the Senate to designate the U.S. Post Office facility located at 1101 Davis Street in Evanston, Illinois, as the Abner J. Mikva Post Office Building. Companion legislation was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky (IL-9). Abner Mikva, who passed away on July 4th at the age of 90, was a five-term Democratic congressman from Illinois, chief judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, and White House Counsel for President Bill Clinton.

“Abner Mikva was always my North Star for integrity, independence, and progressive values. He may have been the ‘nobody nobody sent,’ but his influence will be felt for generations. I admired him for his brilliance, his political acumen, but above all, for his dedication to our country and encouraging young people to get involved in the political process,” said Durbin. “I am proud to join my colleagues in this effort to honor Abner Mikva’s long record of public service and contributions to Illinois and America.”

“Abner Mikva served the people of Illinois with integrity and was the embodiment of an honorable public servant, sharing his independent voice with each branch of government during his long career,” said Kirk. “As a Congressman for the North Shore, Abner inspired me when I was a high schooler and he continues to inspire future public servants through the Mikva Challenge. Evanston was the first district to elect Abner to Congress, which makes it a fitting place to honor his legacy and the contribution he made to Illinois and our Nation.”

