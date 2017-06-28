WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) in introducing the first-ever Senate Resolution recognizing June as LGBTQ Pride Month. The resolution notes major milestones in the fight for equal treatment of LGBTQ Americans and resolves to continue efforts to achieve full equality for LGBTQ individuals. Today, June 28, marks the 48th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

“This month we celebrate the contributions of LGBTQ Americans and the strides made toward equal rights,” said Senator Durbin.“But we have more work to do. Discrimination and bigotry have no place in a modern society, and it’s up to all of us to stand up and speak out against intolerance. This Pride Month, and always, I stand with the LGBTQ community.”

U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Al Franken (D-MN), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Patty Murray (D-WA), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Tom Carper (D-DE), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Chris Coons (D-DE), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Ed Markey (D-MA), Cory Booker (D-CT), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Kamala Harris (D-CA), and Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-NV) are also sponsoring the legislation.

Senator Durbin is an original co-sponsor of the Equality Act, which would expand civil rights laws to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The Equality Act would prohibit discrimination in public accommodations, education, federal financial assistance, employment, housing, credit determinations, and federal jury service.

Full text of the resolution is available here.

